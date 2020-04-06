2016 Chrysler 200

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Gloss Black
- Bluetooth Connection
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28L -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
- BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
- ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
- TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
- WHEELS: 18" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD)
- Requires Subscription
- COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning & Heat Ducts Remote Start System Front & Rear Air Vents Humidity Sensor Heated Steering Wheel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
- BLACK LEATHER-FACED HEAT/VENTILATED SPORT SEAT -inc: 6-Way Power Passenger Adjuster Seat Leather Bolsters w/Perforated Leather Inserts Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Geo Tech Hydrographic Interior Accents
- SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
- RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display Harman Radio Manufacturer 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone GPS Antenna Input
- TIRES: 235/45R18 BSW AS (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.