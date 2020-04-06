Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

S

2016 Chrysler 200

S

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$14,368

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4872309
  • Stock #: U0152A
  • VIN: 1C3CCCBB9GN156043
Exterior Colour
Gloss Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Mid-Size Cars, 4dr Sdn S FWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Flexible I-4 2.4 L/144

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Gloss Black
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28L -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
  • BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
  • ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
  • WHEELS: 18" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning & Heat Ducts Remote Start System Front & Rear Air Vents Humidity Sensor Heated Steering Wheel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED HEAT/VENTILATED SPORT SEAT -inc: 6-Way Power Passenger Adjuster Seat Leather Bolsters w/Perforated Leather Inserts Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Geo Tech Hydrographic Interior Accents
  • SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display Harman Radio Manufacturer 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone GPS Antenna Input
  • TIRES: 235/45R18 BSW AS (STD)

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

