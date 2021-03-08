Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

101,096 KM

Details Description Features

$12,470

+ tax & licensing
$12,470

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited - TWO SETS OF TIRES - IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK +

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited - TWO SETS OF TIRES - IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK +

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

$12,470

+ taxes & licensing

101,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6668432
  Stock #: 7746A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited - TWO SETS OF TIRES - IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK + before someone takes it home!*Get Your Money's Worth for this Chrysler 200 with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH) , WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD), TIRES: 215/55R17 BSW AS (STD), GLOSS BLACK, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD), BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a rapidly growing new and pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Gloss Black
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
TIRES: 215/55R17 BSW AS (STD)
Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

