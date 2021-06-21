2016 Chrysler 200

$17,542 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7349966

7349966 Stock #: 21011A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Vivid Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Vivid Blue Pearl ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic WHEELS: 19" X 8" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Nexen Brand Tires Tires: 235/40R19XL BSW AS Requires Subscription COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning & Heat Ducts Remote Start System Front & Rear Air Vents Humidity Sensor Heated Steering Wheel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone BLACK LEATHER-FACED HEAT/VENTILATED SPORT SEAT -inc: 6-Way Power Passenger Adjuster Seat Leather Bolsters w/Perforated Leather Inserts Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Geo Tech Hydrographic Interior Accents RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display Harman Radio Manufacturer 8.4" Touchscreen Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details GPS Antenna Input PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: HID Headlamps w/LED Daytime Running Lamp LED Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.