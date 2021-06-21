2016 Chrysler 200

+ taxes & licensing
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
This Chrysler 200 has a powerful Flexible V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. KBB.com Brand Image Awards. VIVID BLUE PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, Harman Radio Manufacturer, 8.4" Touchscreen, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, GPS Antenna Input, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic.*This Chrysler 200 Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning & Heat Ducts, Remote Start System, Front & Rear Air Vents, Humidity Sensor, Heated Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED HEAT/VENTILATED SPORT SEAT -inc: 6-Way Power Passenger Adjuster Seat, Leather Bolsters w/Perforated Leather Inserts, Front Ventilated Seats, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Geo Tech Hydrographic Interior Accents, Window Grid Antenna, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs,Sport Tuned Suspension, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage.*Critics Agree *IIHS Top Safety Pick+. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
