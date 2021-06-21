Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,542

+ tax & licensing
Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

S HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL !! AWD !!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7349966
  • Stock #: 21011A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vivid Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chrysler 200 has a powerful Flexible V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. KBB.com Brand Image Awards. VIVID BLUE PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, Harman Radio Manufacturer, 8.4" Touchscreen, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, GPS Antenna Input, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic.*This Chrysler 200 Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning & Heat Ducts, Remote Start System, Front & Rear Air Vents, Humidity Sensor, Heated Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED HEAT/VENTILATED SPORT SEAT -inc: 6-Way Power Passenger Adjuster Seat, Leather Bolsters w/Perforated Leather Inserts, Front Ventilated Seats, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Geo Tech Hydrographic Interior Accents, Window Grid Antenna, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs,Sport Tuned Suspension, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage.*Critics Agree *IIHS Top Safety Pick+. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Vivid Blue Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 19" X 8" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Nexen Brand Tires Tires: 235/40R19XL BSW AS
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning & Heat Ducts Remote Start System Front & Rear Air Vents Humidity Sensor Heated Steering Wheel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
BLACK LEATHER-FACED HEAT/VENTILATED SPORT SEAT -inc: 6-Way Power Passenger Adjuster Seat Leather Bolsters w/Perforated Leather Inserts Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Geo Tech Hydrographic Interior Accents
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display Harman Radio Manufacturer 8.4" Touchscreen Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details GPS Antenna Input
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: HID Headlamps w/LED Daytime Running Lamp LED Fog Lamps

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

