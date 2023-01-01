$27,654+ tax & licensing
$27,654
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2016 Dodge Durango
Limited
107,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9833015
- Stock #: N12NA012S
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 107,688 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 4dr Limited, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Bridgestone Brand Tires
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Quick Order Package 23E
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
LED Daytime Running Headlamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD)
Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
Requires Subscription
18" x 8" Polished Aluminum Wheels
20" x 8" Polished Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
