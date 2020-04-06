Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT!! BACKUP CAMERA!! STOW & GO!!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT!! BACKUP CAMERA!! STOW & GO!!

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$15,456

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,382KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4850079
  • Stock #: 19871A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR244014
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Tried-and-true, this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT makes room for the whole team. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Know the Dodge Grand Caravan is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Power 2nd-Row Windows, Kumho Brand Tires, Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum (WGH), Body-Colour Sill Applique, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, HDMI Input Jack, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation
  • BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (WGH)
  • POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
  • CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control
  • SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Power 2nd-Row Windows Kumho Brand Tires Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum (WGH) Body-Colour Sill Applique Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down
  • UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd ...
  • SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

