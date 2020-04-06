1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
Tried-and-true, this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT makes room for the whole team. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Know the Dodge Grand Caravan is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Power 2nd-Row Windows, Kumho Brand Tires, Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum (WGH), Body-Colour Sill Applique, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, HDMI Input Jack, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
