2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

705-560-3999

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,873KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4857555
  • Stock #: 19601
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR205006
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This White Dodge is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. The Dodge Grand Caravan SXT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • 4 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
  • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Seating
  • Cloth Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Steel
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
  • Sliding Rear Doors
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Easy-clean floor mats
  • Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • 6049# Gvwr
  • Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • 75 L Fuel Tank
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player and Clock
  • 17 Wheel Covers
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Black Side Roof Rails -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Lot Etc.

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

