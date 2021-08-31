Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

110,316 KM

$20,299

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Crew

Location

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

110,316KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7865451
  • Stock #: 354327AA
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3GR382004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

