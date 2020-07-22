Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

60,480 KM

Details Description Features

$13,618

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,618

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 5531754
  2. 5531754
  3. 5531754
  4. 5531754
  5. 5531754
  6. 5531754
  7. 5531754
  8. 5531754
  9. 5531754
  10. 5531754
  11. 5531754
  12. 5531754
  13. 5531754
  14. 5531754
  15. 5531754
  16. 5531754
  17. 5531754
  18. 5531754
  19. 5531754
  20. 5531754
  21. 5531754
  22. 5531754
  23. 5531754
  24. 5531754
  25. 5531754
  26. 5531754
  27. 5531754
  28. 5531754
  29. 5531754
  30. 5531754
  31. 5531754
  32. 5531754
  33. 5531754
  34. 5531754
  35. 5531754
  36. 5531754
Contact Seller

$13,618

+ taxes & licensing

60,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5531754
  • Stock #: 22680A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB8GT121568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg before someone takes it home!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT, Transmission: Automatic , WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD), BLACK/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Granite Crystal Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2016 Dodge Journey C...
 60,480 KM
$13,618 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Pr...
 49,683 KM
$24,483 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 59,934 KM
$15,642 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory