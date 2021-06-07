2016 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
888-484-0837
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9