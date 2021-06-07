2016 Dodge Journey

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 8 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7205078

7205078 Stock #: 20344A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 67,842 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Granite Crystal Metallic QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.