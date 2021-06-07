Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

67,842 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg!!

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,842KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7205078
  • Stock #: 20344A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Granite Crystal Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

