2016 Ford Escape

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6430476
  • Stock #: 0121-100
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G78GUB09356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (White)
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black (7B)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0121-100
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2016 Ford Escape SE

2.5L 4 Cylinder engine, front wheel drive
backup camera, heated seats, bluetooth audio, sirius radio ready
Plenty of rear cargo area - folding rear seats, spacious for up to 5 adults
Power windows, power locks, power mirrors

$11,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available !

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
3.21 Axle Ratio
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Engine: 2.5L I-4
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

