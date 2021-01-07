Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2016 Ford Escape SE
2.5L 4 Cylinder engine, front wheel drive
backup camera, heated seats, bluetooth audio, sirius radio ready
Plenty of rear cargo area - folding rear seats, spacious for up to 5 adults
Power windows, power locks, power mirrors
$11,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available !
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
3.21 Axle Ratio
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination