2016 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge 3.21 Axle Ratio Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEYPAD 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Seats w/Cloth Back Material Engine: 2.5L I-4 Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 57 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Smart Device Integration Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs) Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

