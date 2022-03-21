2016 Ford Escape

$19,516 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 9 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8669237

8669237 Stock #: 026978A

VIN: 1FMCU9J94GUB09790

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 026978A

Mileage 141,976 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

