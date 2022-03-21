Menu
2016 Ford Escape

141,976 KM

$19,516

+ tax & licensing
$19,516

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$19,516

+ taxes & licensing

141,976KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8669237
  • Stock #: 026978A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J94GUB09790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 026978A
  • Mileage 141,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

