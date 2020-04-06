Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Comfort glove box Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Chrome rear step bumper

Front Cupholder

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

KEYPAD

Auto Locking Hubs

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

200 Amp Alternator

136.3 L Fuel Tank

70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Aluminum Panels

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul/sport mode

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

