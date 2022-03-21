$38,209+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,209
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2016 Ford F-150
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - Certified - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$38,209
+ taxes & licensing
89,296KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8799677
- Stock #: BC0234
- VIN: 1FTEW1EGXGFC43953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,296 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Sudbury.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 89,296 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth. Rear View Camera, Sync, Wifi 4g, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EGXGFC43953.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the Mazda certified pre-owned process. Our Mazda Certified Pre Owned vehicles go through an extensive 160+ point inspection performed by our Mazda trained technicians and are reconditioned back to near new condition. With a Mazda certified vehicle we offer low interest rates, each vehicle comes with our limited powertrain warranty for up to 7 years/ 140,000 KM's and 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with our satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied! For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (705) 524-3300.
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 45
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Sync
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
Turn signal in mirrors
HD front stabilizer bar
Keyfob remote trunk release
Aluminum dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Liftgate window: Power
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 9
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Leather/aluminum center console trim
Wheel Diameter: 22
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Diameter of tires: 22.0"
Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,890 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Overall height: 1,961 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
SYNC 3
AppLink
Gross vehicle weight: 3,062 kg
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Wifi 4G
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Front exterior parking camera
Rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
LED spot light
Bluetooth. Rear View Camera
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
Curb weight: 2,375 kg
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 2
Exterior Parking Camera Left 360 Camera
Exterior Parking Camera Right 360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2