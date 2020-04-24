Menu
2016 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport-CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$16,791

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,922KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4904802
  • Stock #: U9420
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F50GA801129
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

*This Honda Accord Sedan is a Safety Superstar! *ALG Residual Value Awards. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program can provide you with available additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*This Honda Accord Sedan Sport Has Features To Talk About *Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Aluminum-Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Remote Engine Starter, Tires: P235/40 R19 96V AS, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Palladino Honda located at 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

