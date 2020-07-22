Menu
2016 Honda Civic

80,330 KM

Details Description Features

$14,885

+ tax & licensing
$14,885

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX-CERTIFIED-LOW KM-

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX-CERTIFIED-LOW KM-

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  • Listing ID: 5379452
  • Stock #: U9660
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59GH019458

$14,885

+ taxes & licensing

80,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U9660
  • Mileage 80,330 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick+. Back-Up Camera, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos.*This Honda Civic Sedan Passed the Test! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, NACTOY 2016 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

