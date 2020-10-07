+ taxes & licensing
IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Honda Civic Sedan delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*MP3 Player, Front Wheel Drive, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, AM/FM Stereo, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Rear Performance, Daytime Running Lights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Wheel Covers, Heated Mirrors, Smart Device Integration, Power Mirror(s), Steel Wheels, Brake Assist, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Rear Defrost, ABS, Bluetooth Connection, Power Steering, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Traction Control, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Rear Head Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Windows, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Power Door Locks, Front Side Air Bag, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Driver Air Bag, A/C, Cloth Seats, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Security System, Climate Control, Child Safety Locks, Requires Subscription, Stability Control*This Honda Civic Sedan is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, NACTOY 2016 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
