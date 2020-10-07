Menu
2016 Honda Civic

91,265 KM

Details Description Features

$14,924

+ tax & licensing
$14,924

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$14,924

+ taxes & licensing

91,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5943789
  • Stock #: 22291A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-797M/MODERN STE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22291A
  • Mileage 91,265 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Honda Civic Sedan delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*MP3 Player, Front Wheel Drive, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, AM/FM Stereo, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Rear Performance, Daytime Running Lights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Wheel Covers, Heated Mirrors, Smart Device Integration, Power Mirror(s), Steel Wheels, Brake Assist, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Rear Defrost, ABS, Bluetooth Connection, Power Steering, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Traction Control, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Rear Head Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Windows, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Power Door Locks, Front Side Air Bag, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Driver Air Bag, A/C, Cloth Seats, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Security System, Climate Control, Child Safety Locks, Requires Subscription, Stability Control*This Honda Civic Sedan is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, NACTOY 2016 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

