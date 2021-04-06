+ taxes & licensing
Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Black finish, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Sliding Front Centre Armrest, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access. This Honda Civic Coupe has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda Civic Coupe LX - FUN TO DRIVE MANUAL COUPE - *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/WMA playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message function, email function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment, Grille w/Chrome Bar, Glove box, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Splash Guards, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access.*Critics Agree*IIHS Top Safety Pick+, NACTOY 2016 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
