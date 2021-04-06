Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

86,233 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

COUPE LX - FUN TO DRIVE MANUAL COUPE -

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

COUPE LX - FUN TO DRIVE MANUAL COUPE -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 6891642
  2. 6891642
  3. 6891642
  4. 6891642
  5. 6891642
  6. 6891642
  7. 6891642
  8. 6891642
  9. 6891642
  10. 6891642
  11. 6891642
  12. 6891642
  13. 6891642
  14. 6891642
  15. 6891642
  16. 6891642
  17. 6891642
  18. 6891642
  19. 6891642
  20. 6891642
  21. 6891642
  22. 6891642
  23. 6891642
  24. 6891642
  25. 6891642
  26. 6891642
  27. 6891642
  28. 6891642
  29. 6891642
  30. 6891642
Contact Seller

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

86,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6891642
  • Stock #: BC0148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-578/TAFFETA WHI
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Black finish, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Sliding Front Centre Armrest, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access. This Honda Civic Coupe has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda Civic Coupe LX - FUN TO DRIVE MANUAL COUPE - *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/WMA playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message function, email function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment, Grille w/Chrome Bar, Glove box, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Splash Guards, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access.*Critics Agree*IIHS Top Safety Pick+, NACTOY 2016 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2016 Honda Civic COU...
 66,290 KM
$15,978 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 36,163 KM
$18,734 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 51,036 KM
$29,374 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory