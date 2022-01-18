Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

130,402 KM

Details Description Features

$18,773

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,773

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - TWO SETS OF TIRES - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - TWO SETS OF TIRES - CERTIFIED

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 8142934
  2. 8142934
  3. 8142934
  4. 8142934
  5. 8142934
  6. 8142934
  7. 8142934
  8. 8142934
  9. 8142934
  10. 8142934
  11. 8142934
  12. 8142934
  13. 8142934
  14. 8142934
  15. 8142934
  16. 8142934
  17. 8142934
  18. 8142934
  19. 8142934
  20. 8142934
  21. 8142934
  22. 8142934
  23. 8142934
  24. 8142934
  25. 8142934
  26. 8142934
  27. 8142934
  28. 8142934
  29. 8142934
  30. 8142934
  31. 8142934
  32. 8142934
  33. 8142934
  34. 8142934
  35. 8142934
  36. 8142934
Contact Seller

$18,773

+ taxes & licensing

130,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8142934
  • Stock #: 23325A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-731PX/CRYSTAL B
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23325A
  • Mileage 130,402 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Civic Sedan has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. IIHS Top Safety Pick+. Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Window Grid Antenna.*This Honda Civic Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 16" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access.*This Honda Civic Sedan is a Heavy-Duty Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+. NACTOY 2016 North American Car of the Year. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2019 Honda CR-V EX -...
 48,971 KM
$31,997 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 153,000 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Bla...
 89,101 KM
$46,918 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory