2016 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,086 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs All-Wheel Drive 17" aluminum wheels Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Premium audio system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 6.5 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Simulated wood dash trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Curb weight: 1,630 kg Overall Width: 1,820 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Rear Head Room: 980 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Front Head Room: 964 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L Overall Length: 4,557 mm Overall height: 1,652 mm Rear Leg Room: 972 mm HondaLink SiriusXM Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Right exterior parking camera

