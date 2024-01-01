Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, All-Wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Check out our wide selection of <b>NEW</b> and <b>PRE-OWNED</b> vehicles today!<br> <br> Considered the top crossover on the market, the 2016 Honda CR-V is versatile, competent, reliable and well-appointed. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury. <br> <br>In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether youre hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, theres plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability youd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 124,402 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CR-Vs trim level is EX. The mid-range EX has many functional upgrades including a power moonroof, Lanewatch blind spot display, a power drivers seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and many others. The EX includes all the features from the SE including all-wheel drive, Bluetooth, 17-inch alloy wheels, 6 speaker stereo, LED running lights and many others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, All-wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Hondalink, Blind Spot Monitoring. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

2016 Honda CR-V

124,402 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda CR-V

EX - Power Moonroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

EX - Power Moonroof - Bluetooth

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,402KM
VIN 2HKRM4H58GH134495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, All-Wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!

Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!

Considered the top crossover on the market, the 2016 Honda CR-V is versatile, competent, reliable and well-appointed. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 124,402 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is EX. The mid-range EX has many functional upgrades including a power moonroof, Lanewatch blind spot display, a power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and many others. The EX includes all the features from the SE including all-wheel drive, Bluetooth, 17-inch alloy wheels, 6 speaker stereo, LED running lights and many others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, All-wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Hondalink, Blind Spot Monitoring.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Seating

Heated Seats
Split rear bench

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones

Windows

POWER MOONROOF
Privacy glass: Deep

Trim

Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
All-Wheel Drive
17" aluminum wheels

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Security

Audio system security

Additional Features

4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 6.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,070 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Front Head Room: 964 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L
Curb weight: 1,619 kg
Overall Length: 4,557 mm
Overall height: 1,652 mm
Rear Leg Room: 972 mm
HondaLink
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC for sale in Sudbury, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 164,234 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz A Class 220 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Sudbury, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz A Class 220 4MATIC Sedan 36,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q3 Technik 45 TFSI quattro - Premium Audio for sale in Sudbury, ON
2020 Audi Q3 Technik 45 TFSI quattro - Premium Audio 47,000 KM $33,964 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-522-XXXX

(click to show)

705-522-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V