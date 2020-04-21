1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
Come see this 2016 Honda CR-V EX while we still have it in stock!*This Honda CR-V Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control, Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Smart Device Integration.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9