2016 Honda Fit

Listing ID: 8254446

8254446 Stock #: BC0307

BC0307 VIN: 3HGGK5H56GM105415

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,033 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Touch Screen Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 15 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Wheel Width: 5.5 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm Tires: Width: 185 mm Overall Width: 1,694 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Rear Head Room: 953 mm Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,524 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm Curb weight: 1,157 kg Wheelbase: 2,530 mm Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm Rear Leg Room: 997 mm Fuel Capacity: 40 L Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L Manual child safety locks HondaLink Rear Hip Room: 1,145 mm Overall Length: 4,064 mm HondaLink Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

