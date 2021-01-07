Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda HR-V

38,590 KM

Details Description Features

$16,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,993

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

  1. 6509472
  2. 6509472
  3. 6509472
  4. 6509472
  5. 6509472
  6. 6509472
  7. 6509472
  8. 6509472
  9. 6509472
  10. 6509472
  11. 6509472
  12. 6509472
  13. 6509472
  14. 6509472
  15. 6509472
  16. 6509472
  17. 6509472
  18. 6509472
  19. 6509472
  20. 6509472
  21. 6509472
  22. 6509472
  23. 6509472
  24. 6509472
  25. 6509472
  26. 6509472
Contact Seller

$16,993

+ taxes & licensing

38,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6509472
  • Stock #: BC0017A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, 2WD 4dr CVT LX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino BMW

2017 Honda CR-V EX -...
 49,761 KM
$23,237 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 SE ...
 101,493 KM
$23,992 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Se...
 69,542 KM
$25,345 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

Call Dealer

705-419-XXXX

(click to show)

705-419-2304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory