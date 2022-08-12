2016 Honda HR-V

$25,533 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 7 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8975335

8975335 Stock #: 23951A

23951A VIN: 3CZRU6H53GM105017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,723 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Overall height: 1,605 mm Front Head Room: 955 mm Rear Leg Room: 998 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,610 mm Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm Overall Width: 1,772 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg HondaLink Curb weight: 1,407 kg Overall Length: 4,294 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,583 L Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.