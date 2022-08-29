2016 Honda HR-V

$15,241 + taxes & licensing 2 1 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9233233

9233233 Stock #: 1-24049B

1-24049B VIN: 3CZRU6H3XGM111556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 215 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,631 L Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Overall height: 1,605 mm Rear Leg Room: 998 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,610 mm Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm Overall Width: 1,772 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm Curb weight: 1,389 kg Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg HondaLink Overall Length: 4,294 mm Integrated mobile satellite communications device Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.