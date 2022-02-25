2016 Honda Odyssey

$29,934 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8375769

8375769 Stock #: 23726A

23726A VIN: 5FNRL5H67GB506196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player dvd player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Windows POWER MOONROOF Privacy glass: Deep Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Security Audio system security Mechanical Double wishbone rear suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Express open/close glass sunroof Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Seatback storage: 4 Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Rear heat ducts with separate controls Beverage cooler in console Metal-look/piano black dash trim Center Console: Removable with covered storage Machined aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall height: 1,737 mm Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm Wheelbase: 3,000 mm Front Head Room: 972 mm Manual child safety locks 3rd Row Head Room: 966 mm Max cargo capacity: 4,205 L 3rd Row Leg Room: 1,077 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,637 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,546 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,680 mm Overall Length: 5,153 mm Overall Width: 2,011 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,230 mm Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,608 mm HondaLink Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights Front and rear reverse sensing system 1 USB port Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.