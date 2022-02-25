$27,592+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,592
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino BMW
705-419-2304
2016 Honda Odyssey
2016 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Palladino BMW
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7
705-419-2304
$27,592
+ taxes & licensing
116,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8378577
- Stock #: BC0113A
- VIN: 5FNRL5H41GB502482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # BC0113A
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino BMW
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7