Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Odyssey

116,000 KM

Details Features

$27,592

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,592

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

  1. 8378577
  2. 8378577
  3. 8378577
  4. 8378577
  5. 8378577
  6. 8378577
  7. 8378577
  8. 8378577
  9. 8378577
Contact Seller

$27,592

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8378577
  • Stock #: BC0113A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H41GB502482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0113A
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino BMW

2019 Honda Civic LX
 82,264 KM
$22,983 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 100,000 KM
$33,925 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey EX
 116,000 KM
$27,592 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

Call Dealer

705-419-XXXX

(click to show)

705-419-2304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory