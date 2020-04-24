2016 Honda Pilot

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
*This Honda Pilot is a Safety Superstar! *KBB.com Best Buy Awards. KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*This Honda Pilot Touring Has Features To Talk About *Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Palladino Honda, 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
