2016 Honda Pilot
2016 Honda Pilot
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
136,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9301177
- Stock #: B10NA022
- VIN: 5FNYF6H56GB501491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,500 KM
Vehicle Description
If a stylish, useful, and trouble-free ride is what youre after, well - ladies and gentlemen, this is your Pilot speaking, says Car and Driver. This 2016 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 136,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI SOHC engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is EX-L. Upgrade to the EX-L trim and enjoy luxury and versatility. It comes with a display audio system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 7 speaker audio, heated leather seats, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, a power tailgate, a power moonroof, a rearview camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Power Tailgate
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Machined aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
3rd Row Head Room: 989 mm
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Rear Leg Room: 976 mm
Wheelbase: 2,820 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Curb weight: 1,965 kg
Overall Length: 4,941 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 810 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,456 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,132 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,650 kg
Max cargo capacity: 3,092 L
Overall height: 1,773 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
3 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
