Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

98,525 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

L

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

L

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

  1. 6545742
  2. 6545742
  3. 6545742
  4. 6545742
  5. 6545742
  6. 6545742
  7. 6545742
  8. 6545742
  9. 6545742
Contact Seller

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

98,525KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6545742
  • Stock #: 109444A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AEXGH749249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 95,270 KM
$20,479 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer L...
 93,928 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 74,927 KM
$20,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

1-800-565-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-565-9829

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory