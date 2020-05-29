Menu
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

888-431-5523

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

888-431-5523

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,673KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5129960
  • Stock #: 606411
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS7GW316908
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2016 Jeep Cherokee! Comfortable and safe in any road condition! All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: tilt steering wheel, skid plates, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 3.2 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Rear Air amp Heat
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

