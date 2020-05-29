+ taxes & licensing
888-431-5523
2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6
888-431-5523
+ taxes & licensing
Introducing the 2016 Jeep Cherokee! Comfortable and safe in any road condition! All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: tilt steering wheel, skid plates, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 3.2 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6