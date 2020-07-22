Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

112,705 KM

Details Description Features

$22,132

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,132

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk!! HEATED SEATS!! NAVIGATION!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk!! HEATED SEATS!! NAVIGATION!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 5577327
  2. 5577327
  3. 5577327
  4. 5577327
  5. 5577327
  6. 5577327
  7. 5577327
  8. 5577327
  9. 5577327
  10. 5577327
  11. 5577327
  12. 5577327
  13. 5577327
  14. 5577327
  15. 5577327
  16. 5577327
  17. 5577327
  18. 5577327
  19. 5577327
  20. 5577327
  21. 5577327
  22. 5577327
  23. 5577327
  24. 5577327
  25. 5577327
  26. 5577327
  27. 5577327
  28. 5577327
  29. 5577327
  30. 5577327
Contact Seller

$22,132

+ taxes & licensing

112,705KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5577327
  • Stock #: 20166A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBSXGW223171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,705 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II , RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Interior Group
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
BRIGHT WHITE
3.517 Axle Ratio
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2017 Honda CR-V LX!!...
 83,038 KM
$22,800 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra S...
 34,949 KM
$15,693 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 113,798 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory