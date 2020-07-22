2016 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep Cherokee has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Auxiliary Switch Bank Module, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *BILLET SILVER METALLIC, 3.251 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17" x 7" Full-Face, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
