2016 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS Billet Silver Metallic 3.251 Axle Ratio QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switch Bank Module Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Winds...

