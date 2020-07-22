Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

38,024 KM

Details Description Features

$20,022

+ tax & licensing
$20,022

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport!! 4WD!! LOW KILOMETRES!!

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport!! 4WD!! LOW KILOMETRES!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$20,022

+ taxes & licensing

38,024KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5609391
  Stock #: 20385A
  VIN: 1C4PJMAS9GW138999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,024 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Auxiliary Switch Bank Module, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *BILLET SILVER METALLIC, 3.251 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17" x 7" Full-Face, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Billet Silver Metallic
3.251 Axle Ratio
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switch Bank Module Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Winds...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

