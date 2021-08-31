Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

  1. 7600213
  2. 7600213
  3. 7600213
  4. 7600213
  5. 7600213
  6. 7600213
  7. 7600213
  8. 7600213
  9. 7600213
  10. 7600213
  11. 7600213
  12. 7600213
  13. 7600213
  14. 7600213
  15. 7600213
  16. 7600213
  17. 7600213
  18. 7600213
  19. 7600213
  20. 7600213
  21. 7600213
  22. 7600213
  23. 7600213
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7600213
  • Stock #: 0621-124
  • VIN: 1C4PJMABXGW331114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport

4 cylinder engine, 9 speed automatic, AWD! Great on gas and great on all terrains!

Nicely equipped with power windows, power locks, power mirrors, remote start

USB phone charger, sim card, bluetooth audio, bluetooth hands free calling

Riding on a brand new set of all season tires!

$17,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Valley Motors

2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 70,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 S-Line
 103,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee S...
 139,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory