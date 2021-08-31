+ taxes & licensing
705-561-4980
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
705-561-4980
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport
Smooth and refined 3.2L V6 engine, 9 speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive
The perfect vehicle for all weather conditions! Terrain select mode - auto, sport, mud/sand, snow
Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, factory remote start
Bluetooth audio, USB phone charging, sim card music playback, aux port, hands free calling, cruise control, heated seats
Riding on a brand new set of all-season tires!
$18,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6