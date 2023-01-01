$16,717+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
High Altitude - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$16,717
+ taxes & licensing
81,308KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJRAB6GD565721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,308 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
According to Car and Driver, those seeking an affordable off-roader should check out the Jeep Patriot. This 2016 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 81,308 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Patriot's trim level is High Altitude. High Altitude takes you into the stratosphere of authentic Jeep brand style, heightened by premium exterior features. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a power sunroof, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power door locks with remote keyless entry, a USB port, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and phone interface, fog lamps, automatic headlights, a bright exhaust tip, bright roof rails, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB6GD565721.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Chrome shift knob trim
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Silver styled steel rims
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Chrome dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,075 kg
Wheelbase: 2,634 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,295 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm
Overall Length: 4,415 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,514 L
Overall Width: 1,758 mm
Overall height: 1,697 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,480 kg
SiriusXM
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 Jeep Patriot