2016 Jeep Patriot

97,140 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude!! 4WD!! HEATED SEATS!!

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude!! 4WD!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  • Listing ID: 5362883
  • Stock #: 20113A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB8GD771705

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

97,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,140 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Patriot has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Keyless Entry, Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Bright Side Roof Rails, Fog Lamps, Body Colour Liftgate Applique, Body-Colour Door Handles, Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Heated Seats, Power Sunroof w/Express Open/Close, High Altitude Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlamps, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, High Altitude Badge, Bright Exhaust Tip, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Illuminated Entry, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Remote USB Port, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD), DARK SLATE GREY, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BRIGHT WHITE.*This Jeep Patriot Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring suspension, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack, Permanent Locking Hubs, Outside Temp Gauge.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

