2016 Jeep Renegade

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic MOJAVE SAND ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD) PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start RADIO: UCONNECT 6.5" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/NAV Requires Subscription PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 6.5" Touch/Hands-Free/NAV 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Remote USB Port SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Security Alarm Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Tonneau Cover

