2016 Jeep Renegade

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,381

+ tax & licensing
$19,381

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk!! 4WD!! NAVIGATION!!

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk!! 4WD!! NAVIGATION!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  Listing ID: 5362892
  Stock #: 20277A
  VIN: ZACCJBCT1GPC72802

$19,381

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mojave Sand
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Renegade has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Receiver Hitch, SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Security Alarm, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 6.5" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/NAV.*This Jeep Renegade Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start , PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 6.5" Touch/Hands-Free/NAV, 6.5" Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, Remote USB Port, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, MOJAVE SAND, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD), BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
MOJAVE SAND
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD)
PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
RADIO: UCONNECT 6.5" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/NAV
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 6.5" Touch/Hands-Free/NAV 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Remote USB Port
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Security Alarm Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Tonneau Cover

