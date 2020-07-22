2016 Jeep Renegade

+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep Renegade has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Receiver Hitch, SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Security Alarm, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 6.5" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/NAV.*This Jeep Renegade Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start , PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 6.5" Touch/Hands-Free/NAV, 6.5" Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, Remote USB Port, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, MOJAVE SAND, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD), BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
