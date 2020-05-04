2016 Kia Forte

- Convenience
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Safety
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- 90 amp alternator
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
- Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
- Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: low rolling resistance
- Wheels: 15" Steel w/Cover
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls and 4 speakers
