2016 Kia Forte

LX

2016 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4966797
  • Stock #: 0420-106
  • VIN: KNAFX4A6XG5452743
Exterior Colour
Ultra Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Black (WK)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2016 Kia Forte

Great little commuter car! Easy on gas
4 Cylinder, automatic transmission
Heated seats, aux, usb
Power locks, power doors, power windows
Nice clean car - never smoked in!

$7,500 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Window grid antenna
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 90 amp alternator
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
  • Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
  • Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: low rolling resistance
  • Wheels: 15" Steel w/Cover
  • Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls and 4 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

