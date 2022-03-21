$18,031+ tax & licensing
$18,031
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
2.0L Turbo LX+ - Bluetooth
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
132,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8938390
- Stock #: BC0482
- VIN: 5XYPGDA14GG015727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The next generation of Sorento is Kia's most refined yet. This 2016 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2016 Sorento has been redesigned with a wider stance and a longer wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento has elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space, and a wraparound dashboard for distinctive appeal. From finely crafted seating to intuitive advanced technologies, it's the car you drive to seek out adventure.This SUV has 132,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is 2.0L Turbo LX+. The LX+ trim makes this versatile Kia Sorento a superbly built SUV with plenty of power. It comes with an UVO infotainment system with SiriusXM, an aux jack and a USB port, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, air conditioning, steering wheel audio and cruise control, power windows, power door locks, remote keyless entry, auto dimming rear view mirror, push button start, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Simulated wood center console trim
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,380 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm
UVO
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
UVO2
Overall Length: 4,760 mm
Overall height: 1,690 mm
Wheelbase: 2,780 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,433 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,082 L
Curb weight: 1,816 kg
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
