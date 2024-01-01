$27,276+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus RX
350
2016 Lexus RX
350
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$27,276
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,424KM
VIN 2T2BZMCA3GC003657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Explore the world in our Lexus RX, a luxury SUV like no other. This 2016 Lexus RX is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With a chiselled exterior, elegant interior, exceptional performance, agile handling and advanced safety technologies, this Lexus RX offers the next phase in relentless innovation. A nimble ride and agile handling have always been a hallmark of the Lexus RX. In the fourth generation, experience even greater comfort. A new fortified chassis gives even more straight-line stability and cornering control, and a strengthened body structure enhances handling response and reduces cabin noise. This SUV has 129,424 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our RX's trim level is 350.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Rear Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Concealed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Rear Head Room: 993 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Overall Width: 1,895 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,720 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,462 mm
Overall Length: 4,890 mm
Front Head Room: 1,002 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,469 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,990 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,121 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,660 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,579 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
$27,276
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2016 Lexus RX