2016 Mazda CX-5

$17,444 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 3 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10438911

10438911 Stock #: N01PA260T

N01PA260T VIN: JM3KE2CY9G0619656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,384 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Express open glass sunroof Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Exterior entry lights Metal-look/piano black dash trim Silver aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall Width: 1,840 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,987 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 991 mm Blind Spot Detection Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Front Head Room: 990 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm Fuel Capacity: 56 L Overall Length: 4,555 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Max cargo capacity: 1,852 L Overall height: 1,670 mm Rear Leg Room: 997 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,559 kg Collision Warning Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.