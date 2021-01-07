2016 Mazda CX-5

+ taxes & licensing
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
This Mazda CX-5 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*CD Player, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Rear Defrost, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, Rain Sensing Wipers, Temporary Spare Tire, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tires - Rear All-Season, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Tires - Front All-Season, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, Power Mirror(s), Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Daytime Running Lights, HD Radio, Intermittent Wipers, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Bucket Seats, Power Windows, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cloth Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Traction Control, Power Driver Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Keyless Start, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Security System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Trip Computer, Rear Head Air Bag, Floor Mats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Front Side Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, A/C, Stability Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Back-Up Camera*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a rapidly growing new and pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Palladino Mazda located at 936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B2E2 can get you a dependable CX-5 today!*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
