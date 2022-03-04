$22,982+ tax & licensing
$22,982
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2016 Mazda CX-5
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$22,982
+ taxes & licensing
73,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496086
- Stock #: 8302A
- VIN: JM3KE4CY5G0915091
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,000 KM
With a continuous improvement on their range, Mazda have once again created a beautiful crossover SUV that is the CX-5. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all. This SUV has 73,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Our GS AWD trim is a step up from the GX, In addition to the GX features the GS trim includes all wheel drive, a power moon roof, and heated front seats. Its interior features includes proximity key for push button start, premium cloth seats with a 6 way power adjustment, a rear view camera and blind spot rear collision sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Collision Warning.
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Fog Lamps
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Express open glass sunroof
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Exterior entry lights
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Front Head Room: 990 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,058 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm
Overall Length: 4,555 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Max cargo capacity: 1,852 L
Overall height: 1,670 mm
Rear Leg Room: 997 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,629 kg
Collision Warning
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
