$29,013+ tax & licensing
$29,013
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-9
SPORT - Heated Seats
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
99,929KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9452911
- Stock #: P01NA033
- VIN: JM3TCBBY0G0122782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,929 KM
Vehicle Description
Restyled and redesigned, this 2016 Mazda CX-9 is more efficient, more powerful and all around, better with a newly designed cabin and exterior. This 2016 Mazda CX-9 is for sale today in Sudbury.
The all-new 2016 Mazda CX-9 takes the three-row - family friendly SUV into fresh new territory. Crafted for exceptional handling, with excellent fuel economy, this is one SUV you'll love to drive day in and day out. Add in Mazda's KODO Soul of Motion design that artfully takes into account the smallest practical details, exception seating and cargo options and your everyday driving experience just got a whole lot more comfortable.This SUV has 99,929 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-9's trim level is SPORT. The entry-level trim is anything but sparse on this Mazda CX-9. Right out of the gate, this GS trim is packed with great features youll love to have. A seven-inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT is standard along with Bluetooth connectivity, steering-wheel audio control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated seats, premium cloth upholstery, an eight way power adjustable driver seat, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, remote keyless entry, and automatic dual zone climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, Mazda Connect, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Overall Width: 1,969 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,458 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm
Overall height: 1,717 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Manual child safety locks
Colored center console trim
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm
Curb weight: 1,917 kg
Max cargo capacity: 2,017 L
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,019 mm
Wheelbase: 2,930 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm
Overall Length: 5,065 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Mazda Connect
