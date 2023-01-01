2016 Mazda CX-9

$29,013 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 9 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9452911

9452911 Stock #: P01NA033

P01NA033 VIN: JM3TCBBY0G0122782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,929 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Metal-look door trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Capacity: 74 L Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm Overall Width: 1,969 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,458 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm Overall height: 1,717 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Manual child safety locks Colored center console trim 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm Curb weight: 1,917 kg Max cargo capacity: 2,017 L 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,019 mm Wheelbase: 2,930 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm Overall Length: 5,065 mm Stability controll with anti-roll LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Mazda Connect

