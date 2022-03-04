2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$18,788 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 1 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8627534

Stock #: 8328A

VIN: JM1BM1M38G1315432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,132 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry HEAD-UP DISPLAY Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome accents Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Express open glass sunroof Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Piano black door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tires: Speed Rating: W Silver aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Overall Width: 1,796 mm Rear Leg Room: 909 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Rear Hip Room: 1,360 mm Overall Length: 4,460 mm Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm Front Head Room: 956 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Rear Head Room: 952 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,334 L Front Hip Room: 1,411 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Mazda Connect Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

