Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC - Leather Seats
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
76,080KM
Used
- Stock #: P11PA056
- VIN: 55SWF4KBXGU136967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
With its luxurious interior, advanced powertrains and high-tech safety and driver assistance features, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the best small luxury sedans you can buy, according to Edmunds.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Attention to detail on both the design and build of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ensures elegant style and a refined ride. A sophisticated interior provides everything you could want and more while multiple powertrain options promises an exciting ride as well.This low mileage sedan has just 76,080 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our C-Class's trim level is C 300 4MATIC. A historic model that just keeps getting better, and arguably one of the most recognizable cars in the world, this Mercedes Benz C 300 4MATIC is a feast for the eyes and senses with such a long list of options. Standard features include a driver selectable mode automatic transmission, elegant aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, a 6 speaker stereo with integrated touch-pad, twin USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity, power adjustable heated bucket front seats with Artico leather upholstery, a leather steering wheel with automatic tilt away, piano black interior surfaces, remote keyless entry with 4 door illuminated entry, rear center armrest with storage compartment, cruise control, remote released tailgate, forward collision prevention assist, blind spot detection, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Run flat tires
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Comfort
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Type of tires: Run flat AS
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 894 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Width: 1,810 mm
Overall Length: 4,686 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Wheelbase: 2,840 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,110 kg
Front Head Room: 942 mm
Curb weight: 1,625 kg
Overall height: 1,442 mm
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Max cargo capacity: 480 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Collision Warning
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
MB Apps
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist
