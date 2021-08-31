Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

45,166 KM

Details Description Features

$35,983

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,983

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

  1. 7867719
  2. 7867719
  3. 7867719
  4. 7867719
  5. 7867719
  6. 7867719
  7. 7867719
  8. 7867719
  9. 7867719
  10. 7867719
  11. 7867719
  12. 7867719
  13. 7867719
  14. 7867719
  15. 7867719
  16. 7867719
  17. 7867719
  18. 7867719
  19. 7867719
  20. 7867719
  21. 7867719
  22. 7867719
  23. 7867719
  24. 7867719
  25. 7867719
  26. 7867719
  27. 7867719
  28. 7867719
Contact Seller

$35,983

+ taxes & licensing

45,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7867719
  • Stock #: M21124A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,166 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!Drive Your Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 in Luxury with These Packages.*Premium Package*Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, DVD Drive, Ambient Lighting, Easy Pack Power Tailgate, Illuminated Door Sill Panels*Premium Plus Package*Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parktronic w/ Active Parking Assist, Power Adjustable Passengers Seat, Memory Package w/ Power Steering Column, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Go, Parking Package, 115V Power Socket*Heated Steering Wheel**Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
3.27 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Radio: Audio 20 CD w/Touchpad
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
ARTICO Upholstery
Blind Spot Monitor
Roof rack: rails only
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Wheels: 19" 10-Spoke
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 56,320 KM
$61,882 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Armada P...
 43,180 KM
$57,884 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 15,638 KM
$52,569 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Call Dealer

705-522-XXXX

(click to show)

705-522-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory