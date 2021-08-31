2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!Drive Your Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 in Luxury with These Packages.*Premium Package*Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, DVD Drive, Ambient Lighting, Easy Pack Power Tailgate, Illuminated Door Sill Panels*Premium Plus Package*Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parktronic w/ Active Parking Assist, Power Adjustable Passengers Seat, Memory Package w/ Power Steering Column, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Go, Parking Package, 115V Power Socket*Heated Steering Wheel**Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
