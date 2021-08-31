2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$35,983 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 1 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 45,166 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Heated Front Bucket Seats Leather shift knob Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive 3.27 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Radio: Audio 20 CD w/Touchpad Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Windows Rear Defrost Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection ARTICO Upholstery Blind Spot Monitor Roof rack: rails only Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag Premium audio system: COMAND Wheels: 19" 10-Spoke Driver Monitoring Front Collision Warning

