147,000 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

SV

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

147,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6996440
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CU3GN724265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2016 Nissan Frontier SV

Extremely clean southern Ontario vehicle! Clean CarProof - No accidents, never smoked in. Vehicle has been undercoated.

4.0L V6 engine, automatic transmission, rear wheel drive

Aftermarket ambient interior lighting with colour change!

Aftermarket wheels and tires - mean looking vehicle!

Extended cab with rear jump seats, heated mirrors, power locks, power windows, cruise control

$19,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

