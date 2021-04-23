+ taxes & licensing
705-561-4980
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
705-561-4980
+ taxes & licensing
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2016 Nissan Frontier SV
Extremely clean southern Ontario vehicle! Clean CarProof - No accidents, never smoked in. Vehicle has been undercoated.
4.0L V6 engine, automatic transmission, rear wheel drive
Aftermarket ambient interior lighting with colour change!
Aftermarket wheels and tires - mean looking vehicle!
Extended cab with rear jump seats, heated mirrors, power locks, power windows, cruise control
$19,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6