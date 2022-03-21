2016 Nissan Frontier

$26,615 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 2 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8970361

8970361 Stock #: BC0484

BC0484 VIN: 1N6AD0CW1GN761493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 24,205 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front NissanConnect Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Audio system memory card slot Rear jump seat Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 16.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Rear Head Room: 973 mm Overall height: 1,770 mm Front Head Room: 1,010 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 80 L Overall Width: 1,850 mm Front Leg Room: 1,076 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Wheelbase: 3,200 mm Rear Leg Room: 644 mm Front Hip Room: 1,416 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,396 mm Overall Length: 5,220 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.